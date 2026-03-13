NEW YORK — Anaheim Ducks defenceman Radko Gudas is scheduled to have a hearing with the NHL's department of player safety on Friday for his hit that injured Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews.

The knee-on-knee hit occurred at 15:47 of the second period of the Ducks' 6-4 loss Thursday night in Toronto.

Gudas received a major penalty and game misconduct on the play, which resulted in Matthews exiting the game with a lower-body injury.

The 35-year-old has had previous run-ins with the department of player safety.

Gudas received a 10-game suspension for a slash across the neck of Winnipeg Jets forward Mathieu Perreault during the 2017-18 season.

He's also been banned for interference, an illegal check to the head and slashing since entering the league in 2012-13.