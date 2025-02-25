The Anaheim Ducks have acquired goaltender Ville Husso from the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for future considerations. Husso will report to the AHL's San Diego Gulls.

Husso, 30, has appeared in nine games with the Red Wings this season, posting an 1-5-2 record with an.866 save percentage and 3.69 goals-against average.

Husso has a 70-45-18 record with seven shutouts, a 3.05 GAA and .901 save percentage in 141 career games (135 starts) with the Red Wings and St. Louis Blues.

He was originally selected 94th overall by the Blues in the 2014 NHL Draft.