Significant progress being made at DS Actimo Canada in Windsor.

Back in June of 2022, Dongshin Motech the parent company of DS Actimo, announced they had signed a lease agreement with the City of Windsor for a 12-acre piece of land off Wheelton Drive near the airport to build their 107,000-square-foot manufacturing facility.



On Thursday, the province held an announcement at the facility which is now built and on track to be operational this fall.



The plant will manufacture battery cell module cases with wiring components for EV batteries, including those that will be produced at the NextStar Energy battery plant.



Global CFO Euiyeoul Song says they're making good progress.



"We started the construction last year and we are close to the final aspects of construction, and it's pretty much installed already.," he continued. "We are expecting to start the mass production in the second half of this year."



Song says they're currently looking to hire a number of workers to staff up the facility.



"As of now we're preparing for the mass production, so we are still in the hiring process and we expect to hire more than 96 employees when it comes to the mass production," he said.



When the first announcement was made, 300 jobs was listed as the amount of new jobs created, but Song says that's factored into their plans to expand.



"We have a plan to expand our facility to Phase 2 and Phase 3, but I don't remember exactly the numbers now."



Land has already been secured near the facility for the Phase 2 and Phase 3 plans, but the mass production at the site is expected to be ready by the middle of September 2024.

- with files from AM800's Rob Hindi