A traffic stop in Colchester has resulted in the seizure of drugs.

Ontario Provincial Police say an officer with the Essex Detachment was on patrol and conducted a traffic stop on August 27 for a Highway Traffic Act offence on County Road 50 West.



According to police, a quantity of illicit drugs including suspected fentanyl and cocaine were seized.



Investigators say three people from Essex County ranging in age between 26-years-old and 44-years-old were taken into custody without incident.



They're all facing a handful of charges including possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking and obstruct peace officer.

