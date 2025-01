A drug seizure at the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers in Detroit say they have seized methamphetamine, cocaine, MDMA, ketamine and psilocybin mushrooms from a pair of individuals attempting to make entry into the states on December 31.

According to CBP, the individuals are U.S citizens that were making entry from Canada.

They were each assessed a $500 fine and were released without further issue.