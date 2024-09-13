Drugs, knives and a firearm have been seized in Leamington.

Provincial police say officers with the Leamington Detachment saw a suspicious vehicle with its engine running while on patrol early Wednesday morning on Russell Street.



According to police, two individuals appeared to be asleep inside the vehicle.



Police say an officer approached the vehicle and noticed open alcohol and tried to wake up the people inside.



Investigators say the two individuals were taken into custody without incident and police seized a fireman, a quantity of illicit drugs including suspected fentanyl, several knives and other offence-related property.



Two individuals from Kingsville are facing a long list of charges including possession of a firearm knowing serial number has been tampered with, careless storage of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition, carrying concealed weapon and possession of loaded prohibited or restricted firearm.

Full list of charges:

A 46-year-old from Kingsville, has been arrested and charged with the following:

· Possession of over 30g dried cannabis (or equivalent) in a public place S. 8(1)(a) CA

· Possession of a Firearm knowing Serial Number has been Tampered With S. 108(1)(b) CC

· Possession of Firearm or Ammunition contrary to Prohibition Order S.117.01(1) CC



· Failure to comply with undertaking S.145(4)(a) CC



· Careless storage of Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited device or ammunition S. 86(1) CC (TWO COUNTS)



· Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose S.88 CC



· Carrying concealed weapon S.90 CC



· Unauthorized Possession of Weapon S.91(2) CC



· Occupant of Motor Vehicle knowing there was Firearm S.94 CC



· Possession of loaded prohibited or restricted firearm S.95(1) CC



· Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking-Opioid (other than heroin) S.5(2) CDSA



· Having care or control of a motor vehicle with open container of liquor S. 42(1)(a) LLA



A 36-year-old from Kingsville, has been arrested and charged with the following:



· Unlawful purchase of cannabis S.9(1) CCA2017



· Careless storage of Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited device or ammunition S. 86(1) CC (TWO COUNTS)



· Occupant of Motor Vehicle knowing there was Firearm S.94 CC



· Carrying concealed weapon S.90 CC



· Unauthorized Possession of Weapon S.91(2) CC



· Possession of a Firearm knowing Serial Number has been Tampered With S. 108(1)(b) CC



· Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose S.88 CC



· Possession of loaded prohibited or restricted firearm S.95(1) CC



· Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking-Opioid (other than heroin) S.5(2) CDSA



· Possession of over 30g dried cannabis (or equivalent) in a public place S8(1)(a) CA