A $440,000 drug bust that included shots fired at a Windsor home.

Police conducted an investigation into drug trafficking on Thursday and arrested a 42-year old man in the 2500-block of Ouellette Avenue, seizing $4,300 in Canadian cash.

A search warrant was then executed at a home in the 1800-block of Factoria Road where $308,000 was confiscated along with over 2,000 oxycodone and hydromorphone tables, a prohibited knife and three replica guns.

A search of the suspect's vehicle turned up 22 grams of cocaine, 2,171 oxycodone, hydromorphone and other tablets along with a digital scale, drug packaging material and $685 in cash.

The total value of drugs seized was approximately $131,227.

The suspect is charged with 14 counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and other offences.

Police say around 2:30 a.m. Friday morning, officers responded to a report of gunshots and an attempted break-in at the home on Factoria Road and saw several suspects fleeing the scene.

As officers gave chase, additional gunshots were heard.

Two suspects, aged 23 and 31, were arrested nearby and a loaded firearm was recovered in a nearby alley.

Investigators believe two additional suspects were involved in the attempted break-in and remain outstanding.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830.