Drug trafficking charges have been laid following a bust in Kingsville.

Provincial Police raided a property on Sunset Avenue on Thursday, seizing $9,000 worth of suspected cocaine, opioids, and a machete along with Canadian and U.S. cash.

A 61-year old Kingsville man is charged with four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

He was released from custody and will appear in a Windsor courtroom on Mar. 31.