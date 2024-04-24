A traffic stop in Windsor has resulted in the seizure of drugs and a taser.

Windsor police say members of its Problem-Oriented Policing Unit stopped a vehicle in the 1600-block of Church Street Tuesday night and the investigation led to the arrest of two occupants for breaching their release orders.



According to police, officers searched the vehicle and found 28.6 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 7.6 grams of crack cocaine, a handheld taser, two digital scales, and $3,800 in cash.



Police have charged a 48-year-old and a 34-year-old.



Charges include unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon, possession of a schedule substance for the purpose of trafficking and failure to comply with a release order.

