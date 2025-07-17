Provincial police in Leamington have seized drugs, a prohibited weapon and ammunition after executing a search warrant last week.

According to OPP, the Essex County Community Street Crime Unit, OPP Tactics and Rescue Unit (TRU), OPP Emergency Response Team, OPP K9 Unit and Leamington OPP uniform members, executed a search warrant on Friday, July 11 at an Erie Street South address in Leamington.

Police say they seized quantities of cocaine, methamphetamine, drug trafficking paraphernalia, a prohibited weapon and ammunition.

Four people have been charged.

They range in age between 17-year-old to 47-years-old.

Charges include possession of a schedule substance for the purpose of trafficking, unauthorized possession of weapon and careless storage of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition.