A 31-year-old man has been arrested and charged after a loaded firearm and drugs were seized by Windsor Police.

Shortly after 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 9, officers responded to multiple reports of a man running with a firearm in the area of Glengarry Avenue and Chatham Street.

Through investigation, the suspect was tracked to the 800 block of Wyandotte Street East.

While fleeing from police, the suspect dropped a black satchel. Officers pursued the suspect on foot to the 500 block of Marentette Avenue, where he was taken into custody.

Following his arrest, officers seized a loaded Glock 19 handgun, a magazine, ammunition, over 39 grams of fentanyl, 98 grams of cannabis, and two cellphones.

The 31-year-old from Etobicoke is facing seven charges, some of which include possession of a prohibited firearm without a licence, possession of over 30 grams of cannabis in a public place, and possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking.

Anyone with further information on this incident is asked to contact Windsor Police or Crime Stoppers.