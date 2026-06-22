Drugs and cash seized in street-level drug trafficking investigation

Charges have been laid in a suspected street-level drug trafficking investigation in Windsor.

Windsor police say patrol officers were approached by a community member on Thursday, June 18, around 11:30 a.m. in the 800-block of Ouellette Avenue to report suspected drug sales.

According to police, the suspect fled the area during the report, but officers obtained a description of the individual.

Police say a few hours later, the male suspect was seen in the 100 block of Wyandotte Street East where officers witnessed the man conducting suspected hand-to-hand drug transactions consistent with street-level trafficking.

The man was arrested without incident and police seized 123.7 grams of fentanyl, 34 hydromorphone tablets, 93 clonazepam tablets, $3,875 in Canadian cash, a digital scale, debt lists and packaging materials.

A 37-year-old has been charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.