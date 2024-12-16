Three people have been arrested following a drug bust in downtown Windsor.

On Friday afternoon (Dec 13), members of the Police Drugs and Guns Enforcement (DIGS) Unit raided a home in the 300-block of Glengarry Avenue and seized 122 grams of fentanyl, 15 grams of cocaine, 36 grams of crack cocaine, and 34 grams of crystal meth worth nearly $38,000.

Officers also confiscated brass knuckles, cell phones, digital scales, and $3,340 in Canadian cash.

A 24, 27 and 34-year old were taken into custody on charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking and other offences.