A 41-year-old man is facing a number of charges.

Windsor Police seized a quantity of illegal drugs and a prohibited weapon from the man following a theft investigation.

Earlier this month, police began investigating the theft of a watch, and learned that the suspect was trying to sell the stolen item through an online marketplace. Officers then arranged a meeting with the man.

On June 10, police met the suspect in the 1400 block of Huron Church Road where he was taken into custody without incident.

During a search following the arrest, officers recovered over 67.5 grams of methamphetamine, 4.4 grams of cocaine, a pocket-sized conducted energy weapon (commonly known as a taser), nearly $1,800 in cash, and the stolen watch.

The street value of the drugs is estimated at over $3,700.

As a result, the man is facing six charges including possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, unlawful possession of a schedule I substance, possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of property obtained by crime, trafficking in property obtained by crime, and failure to comply with a release order.