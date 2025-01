A $16,000 drug bust in Chatham.

On Thursday, members of the Intelligence Unit and Emergency Response Team executed a search warrant at a home on King Street East.

Police say a quantity of fentanyl and cocaine were seized along with other evidence to support the trafficking of illicit street drugs.

A 55-year old Chatham man has been charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking.

He was released from custody and will appear in court on February 27, 2025.