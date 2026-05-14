Drug trafficking charges laid after two people from LaSalle arrested

Two people from LaSalle have been arrested as part of what’s being called an ongoing investigation by Ontario Provincial Police.

On Tuesday, May 12, search warrants were executed at a residence on Kassas Street by members of the Lambton, Elgin and Middlesex OPP Crime Units, the Elgin-Middlesex OPP Community Street Crime Unit, the OPP Emergency Response Team and the LaSalle Police Service.

As a result, two individuals were taken into custody without incident.

A 34-year-old LaSalle man is facing charges of unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of a weapon contrary to a prohibition order, possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine, and trafficking in cocaine.

A 24-year-old LaSalle woman is charged with unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon and possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine.

Police say the investigation remains ongoing by the Lambton, Elgin, and Middlesex OPP crime units, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch. Assistance was provided by the LaSalle Police Service and the Windsor Police Service.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca.