People living in Windsor believe drug issues followed by homelessness and poverty are the greatest challenges facing the Windsor Police Service over the next three years.

According to the Windsor Police Service 2024 Community Survey, 21 per cent of people surveyed in Windsor believe drug issues are the greatest challenge facing police over the next three years, up from the 17 per cent recorded in 2023.

Homelessness and poverty were second at 19 per cent compared to 10 per cent in 2023.

Windsor police also provide police service in Amherstburg, where 16 per cent of residents there listed drug issues as the greatest challenge over the next three years, down from 18 per cent in 2023.

Homelessness and poverty were second among Amherstburg residents at 13 per cent compared to 8 per cent in 2023.

A total of 90 per cent of Windsor respondents and 89 per cent of Amherstburg respondents reported a positive overall perception of the Windsor Police Service.

Most respondents—75 per cent in Windsor and 94 per cent in Amherstburg—also indicated that they generally felt safe in their cities.

Comprising input from nearly 1,000 Windsor and Amherstburg residents, this report offers an overview of the community’s impressions of the Windsor Police Service. The report also highlights broader trends and challenges in policing and community safety.

The 2024 Community Survey was conducted by Forum Research Inc. Results were statistically weighted by age and gender to ensure that the sample reflects the target population according to 2021 Census data.