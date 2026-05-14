Drug counselor who delivered ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry ketamine that killed him gets 2 years

A licensed drug addiction counselor who delivered the ketamine that killed “Friends” star Matthew Perry has been sentenced to two years.

Erik Fleming received the sentence in a Los Angeles federal court on Wednesday.

He had pleaded guilty to distribution of ketamine resulting in death.

Fleming connected Perry with drug dealer Jasveen Sangha, who was previously sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Fleming cooperated with authorities and gave up Sangha, leading to a lighter sentence.

Fleming became the fourth person sentenced of the five who have pleaded guilty.