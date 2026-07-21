(Essex County OPP search the Detroit River near Boblo Island in Amherstburg, Ont. after an unattended pontoon boat was found in the water. July 3, 2021 (Photo by Owen Cote))

One man is dead after a drowning in Amherstburg.

Windsor Police responded to the Detroit River in the area of Erie and McLeod Avenues around 3 p.m. Monday and say two Michigan men were sailing when their boat capsized.

A passing vessel noticed the men in the water and began assisting.

When the Coast Guard arrived on scene, one of the men had gone underwater.

Both were taken to hospital and a 55-year old from Garden City, Michigan was pronounced dead.

Police say the pair were not wearing life jackets.

This is National Drowning Prevention Week in Canada.

The Lifesaving Society of Ontario says 92 per cent of boating drowning victims were not wearing a life jacket.