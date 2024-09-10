A five-year-old girl is dead after a drowning in Windsor.

Just before 9 p.m. on Sept. 9, Windsor police officers were called to a reported drowning at a home in the 4200 block of Barton Crescent.

When officers arrived on the scene, they quickly recovered the child from the bottom of the home’s backyard pool.

Following the rescue, officers and firefighters with Windsor Fire and Rescue Services performed life-saving measures on the unresponsive child before emergency medical services arrived.

The child was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police are investigating the death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830.

The public can also submit tips anonymously to Windsor and Essex County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.catchcrooks.com.