Despite the rainy weather, the executive director of the Ford City Business Improvement Association says this year's "Dropped on Drouillard" Festival is still a go.

Kaitlyn Karns says the event will take place Saturday rain or shine on Drouillard Road between Edna and Richmond Streets as well as on Whelpton Street.



She says this year's event features live music, an urban circus, extended patios and BMX performances.



Karns says there will be more than 50 vendors on hand and says the BIA is expecting about 5,000 people to attend the event.

"Rain or shine it will go on," says Karns. "It rained a few years ago and you know people came back and you just make the most of it and figures crossed for a beautiful day."

She feels the event is a very positive, uplifting experience.



"We've been working on this event since last year's finished and the planning really picked up in the last three months but you know we're not going to let that all go to waste and we're going to have an awesome day tomorrow," says Karns. "So we hope to see everyone out."



The event runs from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. and is described as Windsor's one and only all-day urban street and culture festival.



The BIA says the entertainment acts are from Windsor-Essex, Detroit, Montreal and other parts of Ontario.

