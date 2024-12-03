Drivers are being reminded to give snowplows plenty of room to operate if they're out clearing snow off the roads.

Heavy winter weather rolled into Ontario this past weekend, snarling traffic and stranding some drivers for hours in hard-hit areas.

In 2023, the province passed an amendment to the Highway Traffic Act that now prohibits the improper passing of snowplows working in echelon formation when snowplows are working side by side on a multi-lane road or highway.

Under the new law, drivers must not overtake snowplows working in echelon formation on multi-lane roads or highways with a posted speed limit of 80 km/h or more.

The only way passing would be permitted is if a full lane is available to complete the manoeuvre safely. In order for a lane to be considered available, no part of a snowplow, including an attachment or blade, should overlap.

Essex County OPP Constable Steve Duguay says these plows are out to make the roads safer for everyone.

"You have to remember that the visibility in one of the cabs of those trucks is limited," he says. "They are higher up; they may not see you coming right beside them and close to them. They're also looking at their blades and other property that they're plowing down the road."

Duguay says anyone who receives a ticket under the law would face a $405 fine.

"There are also other fines that come along with that. Stunt driving, careless driving, and dangerous driving under the Criminal Code. If you're charged with any of those, it may carry a suspension of your driver's license and an impoundment of your vehicle," he says.

Ontario Provincial Police want all drivers to remember that safe winter driving means motorists should expect the unexpected and prepare for it.

Recommended tips include:

Consider delaying your trip until the weather improves. Snowplow operators need time to clear the roads.

If you must travel, be sure to check the current and forecast weather conditions and monitor the media for weather and road conditions.

Plan your trip before starting out. Visit the Ministry of Transportation (MTO) website for road conditions at: www.511on.ca or Municipal 511 at https://www.municipal511.ca/.

Ensure your fuel tank is full before hitting the road. If you encounter a lengthy traffic delay, you'll need your vehicle's heater to stay warm.

Be sure to dress for winter even though you'll be in your car. You'll be protected if you become stranded.

Carry a winter driving survival kit in your vehicle. Recommended items include a shovel, blanket, warm clothes, food, booster cables, flashlight, high-energy foods, matches, and a candle.