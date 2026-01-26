Excessive speed and performing "donuts" have resulted in stunt driving charges being laid in LaSalle.

LaSalle police say on Saturday, January 24, around 4 p.m., an officer stopped a vehicle travelling over twice the speed limit on Front Road.

According to police, the vehicle was going 103 km/hr in a posted 50 km/hr zone.

Several hours later, an officer saw a pickup truck performing multiple "donuts" in a parking lot of a business in the 1500 block of Talbot Rd.

Police say two people were in the back of the truck’s bed but were not hurt by the driver's actions.

A 21-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man, both from Windsor, have been charged with stunt driving.

Police say the female driver was also charged with fail to surrender licence.

Both drivers licences have been suspended for 30 days, and their vehicles were impounded for 14 days.