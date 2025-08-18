Windsor police have charged a woman with impaired driving after she was accused of fleeing the scene of a Saturday night crash.

Officers were called to the area of McDougall Street and Giles Boulevard East around 11:30 p.m., and found a vehicle with rear-end damage and learned the second driver had left the scene.

With the help of witnesses, officers located the second vehicle a short time later as it pulled into a residence in the 1000 block of Wellington Avenue.

The driver was taken into custody for failing to remain at the scene.

Police say a strong odour of alcohol and other signs of impairment were observed in the woman.

She was transported to police headquarters, where she failed a breath test.

A 39-year-old was charged with impaired operation of a conveyance with a blood alcohol concentration exceeding the legal limit, failure to remain at the scene of a collision and careless driving.

No injuries were reported.