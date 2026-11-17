Serious injuries are being reported after a single motor vehicle crash in LaSalle.

LaSalle police say it happened on Saturday, November 14, just before 2 a.m. in the 4000 block of Huron Church Line Road.

According to police, a male driver suffered serious injuries after his vehicle hit a tree.

Police say the man was displaying signs of impairment and was arrested for impaired driving.

The man was taken to hospital to treat his injuries.

Police say the man was released from custody with a future court date.