One person is in the hospital after spending the night trapped in a car that crashed into a deep ditch off the E.C. Row Expressway in Windsor.

Just after 8 a.m., members of the Tecumseh OPP were dispatched to the eastbound E.C Row Expressway, just west of Huron Church Road, for a report of a single vehicle that left the roadway and entered a ditch.

The investigation revealed that a vehicle left the roadway sometime after 11:45 p.m. Wednesday, and the driver remained in the vehicle until emergency services were called just after 7 a.m. Thursday.

The driver was the only person in the vehicle and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The westbound lanes of E.C. Row Expressway were closed for the investigation and clean-up but have since been reopened.

Police are still investigating, and if you have any information that could assist with the investigation, the OPP can be reached anywhere in the Province of Ontario at 1-888-310-1122.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), where you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2000.

