Driver sent to hospital after vehicle fire near Devonshire Mall

Windsor fire officials say one person has been taken to hospital after a vehicle fire near Devonshire Mall.
Fire prevention officer Chris Kreibich says the fire broke out in a commercial vehicle in the 300 block of Devon Drive on Tuesday.
The driver was taken to hospital with unknown injuries.
He says the vehicle was carrying windshield washer fluid and a biodegradable degreaser.
The vehicle caught fire close to a neighbouring building. But it didn’t catch fire to the building.
Kreibich says it was close to a gas bar, but didn’t impact it.
Fire crews are monitoring the scene and making sure there are no hot spots.