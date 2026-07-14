News

Driver sent to hospital after vehicle fire near Devonshire Mall

By
Melanie Kentner
RAW: Truck fire on Devon Drive, Windsor A truck fire seen in Windsor, Ont. on July 14, 2026.

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Windsor fire officials say one person has been taken to hospital after a vehicle fire near Devonshire Mall.

Fire prevention officer Chris Kreibich says the fire broke out in a commercial vehicle in the 300 block of Devon Drive on Tuesday.

The driver was taken to hospital with unknown injuries.

He says the vehicle was carrying windshield washer fluid and a biodegradable degreaser.

Devon Drive fire Windsor Emergency services on scene of fire on Devon Drive, Windsor, Ont. on July 14, 2026. (Kate Otterbein/CTV News Windsor)

The vehicle caught fire close to a neighbouring building. But it didn’t catch fire to the building.

Kreibich says it was close to a gas bar, but didn’t impact it.

Fire crews are monitoring the scene and making sure there are no hot spots.

Devon Drive fire Windsor Emergency services on scene of fire on Devon Drive, Windsor, Ont. on July 14, 2026. (Kate Otterbein/CTV News Windsor)