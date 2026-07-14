Driver sent to hospital after vehicle fire near Devonshire Mall

A truck fire seen in Windsor, Ont. on July 14, 2026.

RAW: Truck fire on Devon Drive, Windsor A truck fire seen in Windsor, Ont. on July 14, 2026.

Windsor fire officials say one person has been taken to hospital after a vehicle fire near Devonshire Mall.

Fire prevention officer Chris Kreibich says the fire broke out in a commercial vehicle in the 300 block of Devon Drive on Tuesday.

The driver was taken to hospital with unknown injuries.

He says the vehicle was carrying windshield washer fluid and a biodegradable degreaser.

Devon Drive fire Windsor Emergency services on scene of fire on Devon Drive, Windsor, Ont. on July 14, 2026. (Kate Otterbein/CTV News Windsor)

The vehicle caught fire close to a neighbouring building. But it didn’t catch fire to the building.

Kreibich says it was close to a gas bar, but didn’t impact it.

Fire crews are monitoring the scene and making sure there are no hot spots.