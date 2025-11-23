An 18-year-old man with a history of dangerous driving has been charged after allegedly crashing into another vehicle and knocking down a utility pole in the city’s east end late Friday night.

According to a news release from the Windsor Police Service, at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to reports of a two-vehicle collision near Tecumseh Road East and Central Avenue.

Police say a preliminary investigation and dash-camera footage determined a grey Mercedes was travelling eastbound on Tecumseh Road East at "a high rate of speed and weaving through traffic."

The vehicle then reportedly accelerated through an amber light at the Central Avenue intersection when it struck a sedan that was attempting to turn southbound.

The Mercedes then veered off the roadway and struck a utility pole, causing a transformer to explode.

No physical injuries were reported.

However, the downed utility pole resulted in a temporary power outage affecting the surrounding area that lasted for approximately three hours.

"About 1 a.m. or so we had a major area power outage," witness Michael Rainone told CTV News. "In all directions it was completely unlit."

ENWIN Utilities were able to restore service and remained on scene as of late Saturday morning.

Rainone adds that while power has been restored, some local businesses experienced issues with their internet and cash registers.

The 18-year-old drive was arrested at the scene and charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Police say the accused has a previous criminal record, as he faced a stunt driving charge in May 2025.

-Written by CTV News' Ashley Hyshka