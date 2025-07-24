A 22-year-old from Lakeshore will be walking for the next little while.

According to Ontario Provincial Police, officers with the Lakeshore Detachment stopped a male driver Thursday morning in the area of Lakeshore Road 305 and Comber Side Road for going 166 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone.

The driver's licence has been suspended for 30 days and his vehicle was towed and impounded for 14 days.

He will appear in court at a later date.

Police say they continue to receive complaints from residents about aggressive and speeding drivers in the Lakeshore area and are taking the concerns seriously.