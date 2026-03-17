A wrong turn in Detroit has led to the seizure of a pistol from a U.S. citizen on Feb. 27.

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesperson said the driver turned around on the Ambassador Bridge and was immediately removed from the vehicle after being pulled into secondary.

Officials said the firearm was found in the trunk of the vehicle during inspection.

The driver did not face any fines or charges, and can petition for the firearm back.

The CBP reminds those traversing the border with firearms to ensure they have appropriate import/export documents.