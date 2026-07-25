Driver killed in single-vehicle crash in Lakeshore

An Ontario Provincial Police vehicle is pictured in this file image. (File photo/Supplied/Ontario Provincial Police | Photo credit: Bobb Barratt)

One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Lakeshore early Saturday morning.

OPP, Lakeshore Fire and Essex-Windsor EMS were called to West Belle River Road near County Road 42 around 3:50 a.m.

Police said the driver suffered life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the vehicle before the crash, or who has dashcam or surveillance video, to contact the Essex County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

West Belle River Road remained closed between County Road 42 and Parklane Drive as the OPP’s Traffic Incident Management Enforcement Team assisted with the investigation.