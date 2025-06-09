Windsor police have laid drug trafficking and impaired driving charges against a man who was allegedly found asleep behind the wheel Sunday evening.

Officers were called to the 200 block of Watson Avenue shortly after 7 p.m., following a report that a vehicle has been had been idling for over two hours, with someone appearing unresponsive in the driver’s seat.

Officers found a man slumped over at the wheel, with a clear plastic bag containing a suspected illicit drug visible on the driver’s lap.

After waking the man, police say they observed signs of impairment and arrested the man for impaired driving.

A subsequent search of the vehicle yielded various amounts of crystal methamphetamine, cocaine, and oxycodone, along with a cellphone, two digital scales, and drug packaging materials.

A 23-year-old has been charged with: