One person is facing an impaired driving charge after a two-vehicle crash in Lakeshore.

On Thursday, March 6, at 6:18 p.m., OPP officers were dispatched to County Road 22 in Lakeshore for a report of a crash involving two vehicles.

There were no injuries reported.

As a result of the investigation, one driver was arrested at the scene.

A 55-year-old Chatham man is charged with failure or refusal to comply with demand and careless driving.

Failure or refusal to comply with demand is an impaired driving charge under the Criminal Code of Canada.

The accused has been released from police custody and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice to speak to the charges on April 2, 2025.