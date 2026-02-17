One driver will be walking for a while after police stopped a vehicle going nearly double the speed limit on the E.C. Row Expressway in Windsor.

On February 16, an officer with the Windsor Police Traffic Enforcement Unit stopped a driver after a vehicle was clocked travelling 173 km/h in a posted 100 km/h zone on the E.C. Row Expressway at Central Avenue.

A 26-year-old male driver is now facing a stunt driving charge.

The driver had their vehicle impounded for 14 days and their license suspended for 30 days.