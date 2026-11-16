Driver clocked at 102 km/h in 50 zone on Todd Lane in LaSalle. Nov. 14, 2026. (Source: LaSalle Police Service)

A driver has been hit with a roadside licence suspension after being stopped for alleged stunt driving in LaSalle.

LaSalle police say an officer conducting traffic enforcement on Todd Lane just before 2 p.m. on November 14 observed a vehicle that appeared to be travelling well above the posted 50 km/h speed limit.

Using radar, the officer recorded the vehicle at 102 km/h in the 2200 block of Todd Lane.

Police say the female driver had her licence suspended for 30 days and her vehicle impounded for 14 days. She was also issued a court date.

The LaSalle Police Service says it remains committed to traffic and road safety.