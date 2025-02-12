Impaired driving charges have been laid after a crash in Kingsville.

Provincial police say an officer with the Kingsville Detachment responded to a collision on Road 2 West Tuesday night and arrested a 27-year-old man from Blandford-Blenheim.

The driver has been charged with operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs, operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus) and dangerous operation.

Police say there were no injuries and the driver's licence has been suspended for 90-days and the vehicle has been impounded for seven-days.

The driver will appear in court Feb. 19.