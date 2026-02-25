Essex County OPP officers are reminding everyone to slow down after a driver was stopped going 82 kilometres per hour over the speed limit in Leamington.

Police say the driver was going 162km/hr in an 80km/hr zone on Highway 77.

14-day impound, 7-day suspension, and charged with stunt and dangerous drive followed.

One small mistake at a high rate of speed can have big consequences.

Police say whether the roads are snow covered or bare, there is no safe or lawful excuse for speeding, and they continue to charge drivers for stunt driving on a regular basis.