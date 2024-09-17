A 49-year-old woman is facing stunt driving charges after being clocked going 135 km/h in a posted 60 km/h zone.

Provincial police say an officer was on patrol around 7:30 Tuesday morning along Lakeshore Road 113 in Lakeshore and saw the vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed.



According to police, the driver was issued a 30 day licence suspension for stunt driving and her vehicle has been impounded for 14-days.



Police say morning commutes are busy and say these speeds create a dangerous environment for everyone heading to and from work and kids heading to school.

