Driver charged after OPP stop a vehicle going 239 km/h on Highway 3 in Kingsville

Essex County OPP has charged a driver clocked going 239 kilometres an hour in an 80 zone on Highway 3 in Kingsville.

OPP reports that at 8:05 a.m. on Sunday, an officer stopped a vehicle travelling eastbound at 239 km/h in an 80 km/h zone on Highway 3.

Police say the vehicle was also weaving in and out of its lane, passing other vehicles.

A 29-year-old man has been arrested and charged with driving a motor vehicle - perform stunt - excessive speed, and dangerous operation.

Police say he received a 30-day license suspension, a 14-day vehicle impoundment, and a future court date.