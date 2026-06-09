Driver charged after hit-and-run involving ambulance in Amherstburg

Windsor police have charged a 39-year-old woman following a hit-and-run incident involving an ambulance in Amherstburg.

Shortly before 1 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a report of a vehicle collision in the 100 block of Pickering Drive.

Paramedics reported that they were returning to their ambulance after completing a call and a vehicle narrowly missed one of them, forcing them to move out of the way.

The vehicle then reportedly struck the ambulance, mounted a curb, and fled the area without stopping.

Officers quickly identified a suspect, who was then located at a residence in the 300 block of Hawthorn Crescent.

The suspect was charged under the Highway Traffic Act with careless driving and failure to remain at the scene of a collision.