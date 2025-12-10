A driver has been charged following a crash in Amherstburg.

Windsor police responded to the intersection of Alma Street and 5th Concession Road North just before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, and found an SUV and ambulance in a ditch, with the SUV overturned.

Police say the SUV was travelling southbound on 5th Concession Road North at a high rate of speed and allegedly failed to stop at the stop sign at Alma Street.

The SUV struck the ambulance travelling westbound.

Police said two paramedics and the driver of the SUV sustained non-life-threatening injuries. A third paramedic was also injured later while removing medical equipment from the damaged ambulance.

A charge of careless driving was laid against the 50-year-old driver of the SUV.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has information or video footage is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service Traffic Enforcement Unit at 519-945-9645, ext. 223.