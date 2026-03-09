Essex County OPP have charged a driver after going over double the speed limit in Lakeshore.

Officers conducted a traffic stop on County Road 2 at 10:12 a.m. on Saturday.

A 50-year-old Lakeshore man was charged with stunt driving.

The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice - Windsor on May 25, 2026, to answer to the charge.

The driver’s license has been suspended for 30 days, and the vehicle has been impounded for 14 days.

If you have a non-emergent traffic complaint, you may call 1-888-310-1122 or if you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2000.