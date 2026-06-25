Driver charged after fleeing from crash

A 23-year-old driver has been charged after fleeing from a two-vehicle crash near downtown Windsor.

According to Windsor police, officers were called to the area of Wyandotte Street East and Marentette Avenue shortly after 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police say a vehicle was travelling eastbound on Wyandotte St. E. when it attempted to turn northbound onto Marentette Ave. and collided with another vehicle.

Investigators say both drivers sustained minor injuries, but one of the drivers fled the scene on foot before officers arrived.

He was found behind a home in the 700 block of Wyandotte St. E. by police and was brought back to the collision scene.

The investigation determined the driver was operating the vehicle while under suspension and without a valid driver’s licence.

He’s charged with failure to remain at the scene of a collision, careless driving, driving while under suspension, and failure to properly wear a seat belt.

Police say the driver’s vehicle has been impounded for seven days.