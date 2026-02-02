A car smashed through the front of a convenience store in Windsor’s west end Saturday morning.

Police say a vehicle crashed into the front of the Circle K on Mill Street around 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

Windsor Police Service say it was a single-vehicle collision and no one was physically injured.

The store has since reopened, though part of the front has been temporarily boarded up.

Police say the crash appears to have been caused by over-acceleration, and the driver has been charged with careless driving.

-Written by CTV Windsor's Sanjay Maru