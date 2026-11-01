Driver charged after blowing more than three times legal limit

A 35-year-old Windsor man faces an impaired driving charge after a crash involving three vehicles.
Windsor police say the driver was operating erratically shortly after 9 p.m. on Oct. 29, forcing some motorists to drive over a curb to avoid being hit before crashing into a parked vehicle and pushing it into a second parked vehicle in the 1900 block of Jefferson.
Officers observed signs of impairment and arrested the man at the scene.
Police say a breath sample later exceeded the testing instrument’s measurement capacity, indicating an apparent blood-alcohol concentration of more than 300 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood, more than three times the legal limit.