A driver has been charged after they were allegedly found asleep behind the wheel in LaSalle.

LaSalle police responded to the intersection of Front Road and Laurier Drive shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday after receiving multiple reports of an idling vehicle.

A 29-year-old Amherstburg man was charged with operation impaired, operating with over 80mgs of alcohol, and two counts of driving while under suspension.

Police say their driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and vehicle impounded for seven days.

The accused is to appear in court at a later date to answer to the charges.