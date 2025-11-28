LaSalle police say they pulled over a driver in a residential area going over twice the speed limit on Sprucewood Avenue.

An officer conducting traffic enforcement stopped the vehicle going 105 km/hr in a posted 50 km/hr zone shortly after 11 p.m. Wednesday.

A 25-year-old man from Kitchener was charged with stunt driving.

The man's driver’s licence was suspended for 30 days, his vehicle was impounded for 14 days, and he’ll appear in court at a later date to answer to the charge.

As winter weather approaches, LaSalle police is reminding motorists to drive responsibly and adjust for poor road conditions such as snow or ice.