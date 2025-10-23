A report reviewing the intersection of Walker Road and Concession Road 11 in McGregor came back to Essex council on Monday night.

Council ordered the review in early September following a motion from Ward 2 Coun. Kim Verbeek .

Verbeek sought collision data following concerns from residents.

Council heard that were a total of seven reported collisions at the intersection between 2020 and 2024:

2020 - 0 collisions

2021 - 1 collision, again for not obeying traffic control

2022 - 3 collisions, involving driving too fast for conditions (snow), following too closely, and one animal strike

2023 - 2 collisions, both for not obeying traffic control

2024 - 1 collision, attributed to not obeying traffic control

Town staff inspected the intersection and said signage and pavement markings were in good condition and sightlines adequate.

The report said the intersection was averaging approximately one to two collisions per year, with the majority related to drivers failing to stop or yield approximately at the stop-controlled approaches on Concession 11 and County Road 10.

The report pointed to driver behaviour on Walker Road as contributing factors in collisions.

Staff said the intersection was not listed as a priority intersection for safety improvements through the County's Road Safety Management Program and does not currently meet county warrants for additional control, such as an all-way stop or signalization, based on current collision frequency and traffic volumes.

The town said the intersection is considered to be operating safely within rural standards, but it will be monitored by both the town and county as traffic volumes evolve.