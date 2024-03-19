Windsor police say an elderly driver "accidentally pressed on the gas pedal instead of the brake" and crashed into a bulk food store.

At about 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, officers responded after a vehicle struck the front of a business in the 4300 block of Walker Road.

Police say the driver, an 84-year-old male, told officers that he accidentally pressed on the gas pedal instead of the brake.

No one was injured, but there was significant damage to the front of the building.

At this time, police say no charges have been laid because of this collision.

The store has since reopened.