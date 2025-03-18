Windsor police have arrested five suspects after three break-ins at local restaurants connected to a social media trend.

Investigators believe the incidents are related to the trend that dares individuals to film themselves breaking into coffee shops and other eateries.

The first incident occurred shortly before 5 a.m. on March 12, when the suspects pried open the drive-thru window of a restaurant in the 3400 block of North Service Road. Police say they climbed through the opening and appeared to record the break-in on a cell phone.

Another incident took place at a restaurant in the 1400 block of Huron Church Road on March 14. Suspects once again forced open a drive-thru window, entered the restaurant, and filmed themselves dancing and berating employees. No injuries were reported.

On Sunday at 3:30 a.m., five suspects returned to the same restaurant on Huron Church Road, repeating the same actions while one individual remained outside to record the incident.

Through investigation, officers obtained surveillance footage of the suspects.

The Windsor Police Target Base Unit urges community members to avoid participating in this social media trend, which can result in criminal charges and serious consequences.

Anyone with information about these or similar incidents is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. Tips can also be provided anonymously to Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.